Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Boebert Says She Trolls 'When I Don't See A Headline Attacking Me'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) explained recently that she often tries to troll the media when she doesn't see headlines "attacking" her.
By David
Boebert Says She Trolls 'When I Don't See A Headline Attacking Me'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) explained recently that she often tries to troll the media when she doesn't see headlines "attacking" her.

During an interview on OAN, Boebert said that she had made an "error" by using campaign funds to pay utility and rent bills.

"It was an error," the lawmaker insisted. "Some money came out of the wrong account and we corrected it, self-reported it right away, talked to the FEC. Everything's fine. We sent a letter."

"And Democrats want to make a story about it," she continued. "When I don't see a headline attacking me, I kind of wonder if I'm not doing something right. Like, wait a second, where are the attacks today? I better start something."

Watch the video below from OAN.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team