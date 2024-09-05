'Biden': Bloaty McBatsh*t Forgets Who He's Running Against

The Trump campaign knows that New Hampshire is not winnable for the felon, and it even issued an internal message notifying fellow volunteers that “the campaign has determined that New Hampshire is no longer a battleground state." The message added that the campaign has no New Hampshire surrogates or advertising expenditures.

Even worse for Lumpy, internal polling indicated Trump could lose New Hampshire by a wider margin than he did to Joe Biden in 2020. Trump is rattled. He took to Truth Social to write, "Comrade Kamala Harris sees there are problems for her campaign in New Hampshire." That's pure gaslighting.

Fox News's Sean Hannity interviewed Trump, and the Republican candidate forgot who he was running against when he brought up New Hampshire.

"I can't imagine New Hampshire voting for him, anybody in New Hampshire because they're watching right now, but anybody in New Hampshire that votes for Biden and Kamala," Trump told Hannity. "I call her Comrade Kamala."

Donald really thinks he's got something there with the nickname he assigned his opponent. So clever!

Trump repeatedly forgets who he is running against: “I can’t imagine New Hampshire voting for him... Anybody in New Hampshire who votes for Biden...” pic.twitter.com/qAv6IFs9Q1 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 5, 2024

I'm sure the New York Times will be all over this; after all, Trump has the olds, and it shows with his startling cognitive decline.