Biden Has Chosen Kamala Harris To Be His Vice-Presidential Running Mate

Finally, the world can go back to rotating on its axis, as we now know who will team with Joe Biden at the top of the 2020 Democratic Ticket!

The former VP has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate, after months of speculation that many felt went on for too long. In reality, for generations now vice-presidential running mates have not been announced until very near the convention, and for the Democrats, their National Convention is next week. Still, others would argue that this is unlike any other election, since the candidates under consideration for VP were all women, and the stakes of this election are the literal survival of our republic, in many historians' eyes.

Regardless, the decision is made, and Democrats should unite behind this team, whose road ahead will be littered with obstacles placed in their path by foreign adversaries welcomed by Trump and the GOP. The Republicans will have tricks of their own, and so many have already been put in to motion (see USPS purge, slowdown, COVID-19 inaction, rallying the Klan-base, etc.)

So, don't forget, if you are going to vote by mail (which we all should do, if we can,) go to vote.org to check the status of your registration, and to request your ballot. And here is a reminder from President Barack Obama about when the deadline for requesting mail-in ballots is for each state. If you vote by mail, Election Day is not November 3rd. It's October 15th — at the latest.

It's National Vote By Mail Day. Voting by mail is easy and safe. Take a few minutes to request your vote-by-mail ballot, then get your family and friends to do the same. Request your ballot early, send it back early, and fill it out carefully. Get started: https://t.co/pmWQqs4PbB pic.twitter.com/JlOWmkJG57 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 28, 2020

Let's get in formation, Democrats! Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 2020!