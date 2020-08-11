2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Biden Has Chosen Kamala Harris To Be His Vice-Presidential Running Mate

After endless speculation, the VP decision has been announced, and we now have the official Democratic ticket for 2020. Biden/Harris it is.
By Aliza Worthington
Biden Has Chosen Kamala Harris To Be His Vice-Presidential Running Mate
Image from: Flickr/GageSkidmore

Finally, the world can go back to rotating on its axis, as we now know who will team with Joe Biden at the top of the 2020 Democratic Ticket!

The former VP has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate, after months of speculation that many felt went on for too long. In reality, for generations now vice-presidential running mates have not been announced until very near the convention, and for the Democrats, their National Convention is next week. Still, others would argue that this is unlike any other election, since the candidates under consideration for VP were all women, and the stakes of this election are the literal survival of our republic, in many historians' eyes.

Regardless, the decision is made, and Democrats should unite behind this team, whose road ahead will be littered with obstacles placed in their path by foreign adversaries welcomed by Trump and the GOP. The Republicans will have tricks of their own, and so many have already been put in to motion (see USPS purge, slowdown, COVID-19 inaction, rallying the Klan-base, etc.)

So, don't forget, if you are going to vote by mail (which we all should do, if we can,) go to vote.org to check the status of your registration, and to request your ballot. And here is a reminder from President Barack Obama about when the deadline for requesting mail-in ballots is for each state. If you vote by mail, Election Day is not November 3rd. It's October 15th — at the latest.

Let's get in formation, Democrats! Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 2020!

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us