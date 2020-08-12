Sen. Kamala Harris' Hammered Trump And Pence In Her First Speech As Joe Biden's Running Mate

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made their first joint appearance today as running mates for the 2020 Democratic presidential race. For the first, and likely the last time on the campaign trail — from now on, she will be the one introducing him — Former VP Biden introduced the California Senator to the nation as his partner in what they're both calling a battle for the soul of the nation.

Her speech knocked it out of the park, striking an intimate tone as only reporters and camera crews were in the room because of this surreal pandemic situation. At the same time she spoke to the universal experience of so many, appealing to parents, workers, immigrants, activists, in what she called an overriding goal to build a "coalition of conscience."

Most of all, she really took it to the current occupant of the White House and his slimy sycophantic sidekick VP, outright comparing their failures to the successes of Trump's imaginary nemesis: an actual president: Barack Obama.

SEN. HARRIS: And let me tell you, as somebody who has presented my fair share of arguments in court, the case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut. Just look where they've gotten us. More than 16 million out of work. Millions of kids who cannot go back to school. A crisis of poverty, of homelessness afflicting black, brown and indigenous people the most. A crisis of hunger afflicting 1 in 5 mothers who have children that are hungry. And tragically, more than 165,000 lives that have been cut short. Many with loved ones who never got the chance to say good-bye. It didn't have to be this way. Six years ago, in fact, we had a different health crisis. It was called ebola. And we all remember that pandemic. But you know what happened then? Barack Obama and Joe Biden did their job. Only two people in the United States died. Two. That is what's called leadership. But compare that to the moment we find ourselves in now. When other countries are following the science, Trump pushed miracle cures he saw on Fox News. While other countries were flattening the curve, he said the virus would just, poof, go away. Quote, like a miracle. So, when other countries opened back up for business, what did we do? We had to shut down again. This virus has impacted almost every country. But there's a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation. It's because of Trump's failure to take it seriously from the start. His refusal to get testing up and running. His flip-flopping on social distancing and wearing masks. His delusional belief that he knows better than the experts. All of that is reason and the reason that an American dies of covid-19 every 80 seconds. It's why countless businesses have had to shut their doors for good. It's why there is complete chaos over when and how to reopen our schools. Mothers and fathers are confused and uncertain and angry about child care and the safety of their kids at school. Whether they'll be in danger if they go or fall behind if they don't. Trump is also the reason millions of Americans are now unemployed. He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground.

DAMN. Like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground.

Madam Vice President. We are here for you.

Twitter was impressed, as well:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris CRUSHED this speech.



They are a breath of fresh air. I'm breathing.



I LOVE THIS DYNAMIC DUO!!!! — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 12, 2020

I really think that @KamalaHarris speech showed just how hard they’re going to hammer the president on his incompetence in the face of Covid. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 12, 2020

Kamala Harris speech reminded Americans what we have been missing since 2017 - H O P E



Now lets get to fucking work in removing that racist bastard from the People's House on Nov 3rd#Mamala pic.twitter.com/uX7TljLjzO — BlackWomenAreKryptoniteToGOP (@battletested5) August 12, 2020

I’m not ashamed to say that, as a former Marine, listening to Kamala Harris’ speech today, I instinctively snapped to the position of attention out of respect for hearing a real leader speak. Madam Vice President sure will sound nice. #VoteBidenHarris2020 #MarinesAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/rjT6XpLO0D — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) August 12, 2020