Trump Has Secret Phone Calls With Putin

Since leaving office, Trump may have spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin as many as seven times, according to Bob Woodward.
Credit: Getty Images
By Ed ScarceOctober 8, 2024

Let's just say that Trump is a real lucky guy that the Logan Act doesn't seem to apply to him or if he'd have some 'splaining to do.

Source: New York Times

Former President Donald J. Trump has secretly spoken with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia as many as seven times since leaving office, even as he was pressuring Republicans to block military aid to Ukraine to fight Russian invaders, according to a new book by the journalist Bob Woodward.

The book, titled “War” and scheduled to be published next week, describes a scene in early 2024 at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s estate in Florida, when the former president ordered an aide out of his office so he could conduct a phone call with Mr. Putin. The unidentified aide said the two may have spoken a half-dozen other times as well since Mr. Trump left the White House.

Nothing to see here, now move along.

