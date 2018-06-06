Putin Talks To Trump On The Phone Almost As Much As Hannity Does

Much has been made of Donald Trump's nightly telephone calls to Sean Hannity, but the Fox News host has a new rival for talk time with Donald and his name is Putin.

Put this in the category of "you can't make this stuff up."

The Russian president gave an interview to Austrian's ORF TV and said he and Trump talk on the phone all the time.

“Indeed, Donald Trump and I have, firstly, met more than once at various international venues and secondly, we regularly talk over the phone,”

Putin said, according to the official transcript the Kremlin released online.

The White House admitted the two presidents have spoken on the phone eight times since Trump took office in January 2017.

No wonder Donald congratulated Putin on his victory in his own election even though his administration didn't want him to comment on it.

It's hard to say nothing about an election when the two engage in so much pillow talk, don't you think?

I'm sure a topic of conversation centers on the weather and if it will be sunny or cold or cloudy with the possibility of showers.