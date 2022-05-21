Report: Putin's Daughter In Secret Relationship With 'Zelensky'

In another truth-is-stranger-than-fiction, Katerina Tikhonova is linked with professional ballet dancer Igor Zelensky with whom she shares a two-year-old daughter.
Report: Putin's Daughter In Secret Relationship With 'Zelensky'
Igor ZelenskyCredit: Getty Images
By Ed ScarceMay 21, 2022

According to reports, flight records and itineraries, Tikhonov, Zelensky, the child, nannies and security guards were on the flights and that Putin's daughter had "flown to Munich more than 50 times" in two years. Ironically, Igor Zelensky is said to be close to Putin, and was recently relieved of his post as artistic director of Munich's Bavarian State Ballet after he failed to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Dnevnik.ba

Vladimir Putin's daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, reportedly has a lover whose last name is Zelensky - just like the Ukrainian president's last name.

Sanctions against the 35-year-old, imposed due to her father's invasion of Ukraine, stopped her regular flights from Moscow to Munich where she lives with Igor Zelensky, during which she would be accompanied by the Russian secret service.

Her new partner, with whom she has a two-year-old daughter, Igor Zelensky (52), is a leading professional ballet dancer and top director who until recently headed the Bavarian State Ballet, and worked as a dancer and director in New York and London, Jutarnji.hr writes .

Their relationship was discovered by the Russian independent newspaper IStories and the German Der Spiegel. Prior to that, Katerina was married to the youngest Russian billionaire Kirill Shamalov (40). They divorced in 2017 when she began a relationship with the ballet star, who also has one failed marriage to choreographer Jana Serebrjakova, and they had three children.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue