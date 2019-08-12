'Surrogate Angels Of Death'

The title is used in the article from The Cut, and I think it's a particularly apt one, because that's what Donald and Melania Trump are: Angels of Death.

By now, most have seen the obscene photo of the smiling Trumps, Melania cradling the orphaned baby, while Shitgibbon gives a big thumbs up sign. It is a spectacularly grotesque image from a presidency rife with them. Here are a couple of takes on what we've just witnessed from this perversion also known as the Trump presidency.

Rhonda Garelick writing for The Cut asks us to imagine what the baby's parents would think.

Imagine this: A shooter has entered a public place, where you are walking with your family. You have but a minute to realize you can save your 2-month-old by using your own body to shield him from the bullets raining down around you. Mere days later, your baby, the youngest survivor of the El Paso massacre, will appear on television with the very man who inspired the terrorist who killed both you and your husband. A photograph is taken, for posterity. In the photo, your baby wears a bowtie and tiny jacket; someone has dressed him up for this occasion. He gazes off to the side (toward his aunt, who stands beside First Lady Melania Trump), his body stiff, his face solemn. He is not at ease in this strange lady’s arms. How could he be? Your child has just gotten out of the hospital, where he was treated for broken bones incurred when you desperately threw yourself over his little body and took the bullets that seconds later orphaned him and his two siblings. Neither the president nor Melania so much as glances at Baby Paul. Oblivious (as ever) to the solemnity of their occasion, they smile broadly, matching veneers on full beam. Your husband came from a family of Trump supporters. Perhaps, in a different world, you might even have wanted to meet Donald Trump, or take a photo with him as he gave one of his signature thumbs-up gestures — everything is A-OK here.

↓ Story continues below ↓ Imagine this, then look at this photo again.

Graeme Wood writing for The Atlantic called it "an exceptional work of obscenity."

A really exceptional work of obscenity, like a really exceptional work of beauty, exceeds the ability of its viewers to fathom what they just saw. Did that just happen? But … how? What sorcery created it? Words don’t arrive, and the stammering gives way to silence. The latest publicity photograph of the president in El Paso, Texas, knocked me into silence for a good half hour this morning while I tried to figure out the many layers of obscenity on display. The photo features a baby whose parents were killed in El Paso a few days ago. The baby survived because his parents shielded him with their bodies. In the photo, he is cradled by Melania Trump. The president is next to her; both are smiling broadly, and the president is offering a thumbs-up. The child is expressionless and wearing a cute plaid bow tie.

And from Twitter:

To Trump supporters: When a grinning Trump gave a smiling thumbs up in a photo with the El Paso orphan whose parents were murdered as they shielded their baby from the bullets of the man whose anti-Mexican manifesto mimicked Trump’s own screeds, how did that make you feel? — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 10, 2019

This truly macabre photo shows a grinning Donald Trump — with a smiling Melania at his side — giving a thumbs-up w/ a baby whose parents were shot dead in the El Paso white supremacist terror attack THAT TRUMP INSPIRED. Tells you all you need to know about this heartless couple. pic.twitter.com/kA4Fkws8Vs — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 9, 2019

This is the baby whose parents were murdered in El Paso, shielding him from bullets. Trump brought him back to the hospital so he could take a photo wirh the orphan as a prop, grinning with a thumbs up.#Evil pic.twitter.com/BczpnXVg2I — Erik Halvorsen (@erikhalvorsen18) August 9, 2019

A hospital official tells CNN Trump showed “an absence of empathy” during his visit to El Paso. Also, Trump and FLOTUS both met baby who was shielded by parents who died in the shooting. The baby was brought back to the hospital to see the president. More on @CNNSitRoom tonight. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 8, 2019

A CNN panel was incensed also. "What's wrong with this man?"