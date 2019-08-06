Trump Campaign Still Owes El Paso $470,000 For His February Anti-Immigration Rally

If Donald Trump really wanted to do something to help the city of El Paso and law enforcement there, he could repay the $470,000 his campaign owes the city.

Trump went to El Paso to hold one of his anti-immigrant hate rallies (gee, wonder why this city was targeted) back in February. His campaign still hasn't paid the invoices, and is racking up late fees.

"We are contacting you regarding the past due invoice(s) listed above," a letter sent by the city in May reads. "We realize this may been a oversight on your part; however, your account with the city of El Paso is extremely past due... Further, the city may choose to not enter into a contract with an individual that is indebted to the city for more than $100."

By the way, that same day, Beto O'Rourke held a rally there. He paid his $21,000 bill weeks ago. But not Trump. "It shows a lack of concern for the community and the tax paying voters of El Paso," City Councilwoman Alexsandra Annello said back in June. "President Trump has in many ways, over the last year, put a financial burden on this community and has yet to show us the respect we deserve. It is clear that our borderland is not a priority of the president."

El Paso, however, isn't alone. Trump has also stiffed nine other cities that had to pay cops and firefighters and emergency services overtime to be at the ready for his rallies. Five of the 10 outstanding invoices, the Center for Public Integrity discovered, go all the way back to his 2016 campaign.

So much for his great love for law enforcement.

Published with permission from Daily Kos.