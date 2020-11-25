Politics
El Paso Hires Lawyer To Collect Deadbeat Don's Campaign Event Costs

We always suspected he was stiffing the cities where he held his rallies!
By Susie Madrak

For now, they're not planning to sue -- but they hired a lawyer to help them collect the almost two-year-old debt. Via KTSM-TV:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is taking further steps in attempts of collecting over half a million dollars that’s owed by the Trump campaign from a rally that took place almost two years ago.

It’s almost the end of November and with obstacles throughout the year due to COVID-19, the City has been waiting since February of last year on money that’s been owed from the Trump campaign.

“We all are seeing firsthand the struggles that everyday El Paso families have in addition to the challenges that we have in our own budget,” City Rep. Peter Svarzbein said during Tuesday’s council meeting, “So this amount of money is not inconsequential and also the message that we send that nobody is above the law is also an important one for our community to understand as well.”

In other news, it turns out that Trump supporters have been donating $10 million a day since the election. So we know he has the money! Go for it, El Paso!

