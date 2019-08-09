Summer Donation Drive

Friday News Dump: Illegally Hired Workers Ripped From Families, And Other News

This was another one of those weeks that lasted several months.
By Susie Madrak

Koch Food of Mississippi last week settled a $3.75 million lawsuit filed by migrant workers against sexual and ethnic harassment that included things like managers charging workers to use the bathroom.

But I'm sure that had nothing to do with these raids. It's just such interesting timing. It's also interesting that we're ripping families apart over civil, not criminal complaints.

After a week like this, I think we need a double shot of hope, so here are some cute baby animals and something wonderful to look forward to:

