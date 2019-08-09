Friday News Dump: Illegally Hired Workers Ripped From Families, And Other News

Koch Food of Mississippi last week settled a $3.75 million lawsuit filed by migrant workers against sexual and ethnic harassment that included things like managers charging workers to use the bathroom.

But I'm sure that had nothing to do with these raids. It's just such interesting timing. It's also interesting that we're ripping families apart over civil, not criminal complaints.

"Please don't leave the childs with cryingness and everything...I need my dad by me."



Watch this. Ask yourself what we're doing. What we're tolerating. What we stand for.



There are many complicated issues we face today -- ripping kids away from their parents is not one of them. pic.twitter.com/goh824sFju — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 8, 2019

So you're telling me within a few months of winning this lawsuit, Hispanic workers from the same plant in Mississippi were specifically targeted by ICE raids?



Seems like a hell of a coincidence.https://t.co/wbIVSbawSJ — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) August 8, 2019

So to review: the federal government raided a chicken processing plant and orphaned children, not to sanction the GOP-donor company owners who have been accused of abusing poorly paid workers who they wanted to employ because they're cheap labor, but to arrest the workers. https://t.co/fzNsxekk0g — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 8, 2019

"Terrible things are happening outside... poor helpless people are being dragged out of their homes. Families are torn apart; men, women and children are separated. Children

come home from school to find that their parents have disappeared." - Anne Frank (Jan 13, 1943) pic.twitter.com/0BYYyzdPXG — Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) April 6, 2019

If you or your loved one is *arrested by ICE, know this: YOU HAVE RIGHTS. View & share #WeHaveRights to be prepared. 4 scenarios, 7 languages. Visit: https://t.co/jn3Tn3LcB3 pic.twitter.com/LhYAJaZpTL — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) August 8, 2019

This is madness. ICE tried to raid a *homeless shelter* in NYC on Tuesday night. Lied that they had a warrant. Thankfully, security guards knew their rights & asked to see it. They showed a random photo. They didnt have a warrant. They were forced to leave.https://t.co/OSQjpV6UTZ — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) August 8, 2019

As ICE rounds up hundreds in Mississippi, Trump goes easy on employers who profit from cheap undocumented labor. During a 12-month period, only 11 employers were prosecuted. Not a surprise given Trump’s own history of exploiting undocumented workers https://t.co/TetSJGpthN

Families in Mississippi are searching for their loved ones after the largest US workplace immigration sting in at least a decade.



Children were left not knowing where their parents were being taken, @gabegutierrez reports. pic.twitter.com/6qBqrcJsDo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 9, 2019

Sue Gordon is widely admired on Capitol Hill and among intelligence officials. This threatens to spur an exodus of veteran intelligence analysts already fed up with Trump’s disregard for their expertise, officials at 3 US intelligence agencies told @TIME https://t.co/fFVAW2UCNK https://t.co/XfAQdxI5Wx — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) August 8, 2019

Trump says the No. 2 intelligence official, Sue Gordon, is resigning, leaving a vacuum at the agency that oversees civilian and military intelligence https://t.co/j6SD9seOhF pic.twitter.com/QiWFKTq0aZ — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 8, 2019

BREAKING: Armed man arrested inside of Missouri Walmart https://t.co/J7LPVTpmgT — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) August 8, 2019

Kamala Harris just burned Trump in 6 seconds: “His preoccupation with size, I’ll leave that for someone else to analyze.”🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7ObiINjaRC — Madam Auntie Kamala Harris (Supporters) (@flywithkamala) August 8, 2019

A few degrees may not sound like much, but heat has an exponential relationship with forest fire.



It’s not a foregone conclusion that all of California’s timberlands will vanish,



It depends on how we reduce carbon pollution now and in the years to come. https://t.co/Fw7aNGPfuG — Paul Dawson (@PaulEDawson) August 8, 2019

Latest intel official to quit left behind paper trail explaining she was forced out: reporthttps://t.co/NQ4gK1mfM1 — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 9, 2019

A U.S. State Department official oversaw the Washington D.C.-area chapter of a white nationalist organization, @Hatewatch has determined.



Read my investigation here: https://t.co/bEPRvmhcqW — Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) August 7, 2019

He literally starts talking about the crowd size at his rally in El Paso ... to victims of a mass shooting https://t.co/yxAzsEXXSu — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) August 8, 2019

Biden tells a crowd in Iowa that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids," an awkward moment that came during a conversation about discrimination faced by low income students. https://t.co/E4VBy4KFtK — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 9, 2019

🚨And we’re back! 🚨@Hegemommy and I discuss the 8th Circuit giving the okay to federally prosecute a Native American woman for manslaughter after her newborn died. #TeamLegal | #BoomLawyered: Trump Judge Approves Manslaughter Charges for Pregnancy Loss https://t.co/Df9EKvFhr4 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) August 8, 2019

Remember “Cornerstore Caroline," “Permit Patty," “Taco Truck Tammy?" Now, researchers @darrenlinvill and @plwarre of @clemsonuniv say they’ve found evidence that Russian troll accounts helped videos like these to go viral – stirring up racial tensions in the US. pic.twitter.com/SafL581rUp — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) August 9, 2019

My friends @michaelallenJMA and @MichaelJMorell have an important conversation about the #ODNI and why it matters. It’s an essential listen today. @IntelMattersPod https://t.co/pkvFR8q4Hz — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) August 9, 2019

NEW ANALYSIS: At least 17 million voters were purged nationwide between 2016 and 2018 — with a median purge rate that is 40% higher in areas that were previously covered by Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act. https://t.co/CTEVMLc5qa — Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) August 1, 2019

The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin was ordered to pay $14 million in lawsuit over using the site to harass a woman and her family. Anglin's whereabouts are unknown, but the woman's lawyers say they'll go to "the ends of the Earth" to collect. https://t.co/tqINucHFKL — Steve Mullis — but on optics, I’m a disaster. (@stevemullis) August 9, 2019

🔥 GA, SC, NJ, DE, & counties in PA, WI, OH, TX, KY, IN, KS, CA, & NY, are rejecting unhackable HAND marked paper ballots in favor of hackable MACHINE marked printouts from machines supplied by vendors who sweeten the pot w/ gifts to lawmakers & officials. #HandMarkedPaperBallots https://t.co/gEnXI42zZb — Jennifer Cohn (@jennycohn1) August 1, 2019

Denver’s City Council, led by Democratic Socialist, stuns for-profit prison operators by nuking contracts https://t.co/HfwQjWxYPl by @ryangrim — The Intercept (@theintercept) August 8, 2019

A Netflix documentary series, "The Family," puts the spotlight on the enigmatic Fellowship Foundation, the Christian group behind the National Prayer Breakfast. https://t.co/E4qvjlB8vq — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 9, 2019

Back in October, I wrote about how these Native American plaintiffs basically asked SCOTUS to block the ND voter ID law and allow them to vote in the midterms, and SCOTUS basically told them—over the dissent of Ginsburg and Kagan—to go fuck themselves.https://t.co/uw5OiKHjnI — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) August 8, 2019

We’re going to be seeing this “antifa” gambit a lot. Reporters need to make note, every time, that the number of antifa terrorist attacks remains at zero. https://t.co/PockUersuv — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) August 9, 2019

Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman on what happens when an incompetent ignoramus makes trade policy on the fly, based on bluster & what his "gut" tells him to do.



China Tries to Teach Trump Economics https://t.co/Ylmb8HbJjP — Donald G. Kosin Jr. (@donkosin) August 9, 2019

.@Walmart: If video games caused gun violence, Japan would be grappling with one of the worst gun violence crises on the planet. Yet Japan seldom has more than 10 shooting deaths a year in a population of 127 million people.



It’s the guns. https://t.co/107OaTUnFy — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 9, 2019

“This is the brain drain we all feared, possibly a destruction of the agencies" - https://t.co/xlJFucYJhw — Amanda Crump (@amandavcrump) August 1, 2019

Whatever....your money supposedly equals speech according to John Roberts and SCOTUS.



You can "speak" all you want but that doesn't mean there aren't ramifications for that speech. https://t.co/v7yQw1NMg6 — Tina Morphis (@TinaMorphis) August 9, 2019

Trump Administration 'Strongly Objected' to Welfare for Military Families in Poverty https://t.co/EiaVfkOJcz — 🌻ANNA 🌻 (@AuntLulie) August 9, 2019

