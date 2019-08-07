Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sen. Warren Holds "Hate-For-Profit" Fox Accountable For Its Role In Shootings

The 2020 Democratic candidate calls Fox News out on its hypocrisy.
By NewsHound Ellen
Sen. Warren Holds "Hate-For-Profit" Fox Accountable For Its Role In Shootings
Image from: Flickr

As Fox News suddenly shifts blame away from presidential rhetoric, now that Donald Trump is in office, to blaming only the shooter for the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren is not letting the network off the hook.

It’s no surprise that Trump's favorite network suddenly insists we should blame only the shooter after years of blaming President Barack Obama for just about every bit of violence during his term, even an ISIS execution in Jordan.

But Fox News may be looking out for itself as much as for Trump. The network has so diligently mainstreamed once-fringe white nationalism that, as Media Matters noted, it’s almost indistinguishable from the El Paso killer’s so-called manifesto.

So while we rightly consider the role of Donald Trump’s rhetoric in the El Paso massacre, we should not overlook his partners at Fox News.

Warren made a point of doing just that on Sunday:

Watch the video mashup showing how Fox News promoted the same white nationalism as the El Paso killer below, via Media Matters.

(H/T News Hounds reader Eric Jefferson)

Crossposted from News Hounds Ellen


Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.