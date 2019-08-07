Sen. Warren Holds "Hate-For-Profit" Fox Accountable For Its Role In Shootings

As Fox News suddenly shifts blame away from presidential rhetoric, now that Donald Trump is in office, to blaming only the shooter for the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren is not letting the network off the hook.

It’s no surprise that Trump's favorite network suddenly insists we should blame only the shooter after years of blaming President Barack Obama for just about every bit of violence during his term, even an ISIS execution in Jordan.

But Fox News may be looking out for itself as much as for Trump. The network has so diligently mainstreamed once-fringe white nationalism that, as Media Matters noted, it’s almost indistinguishable from the El Paso killer’s so-called manifesto.

So while we rightly consider the role of Donald Trump’s rhetoric in the El Paso massacre, we should not overlook his partners at Fox News.

Warren made a point of doing just that on Sunday:

We need to call it out: Fox News is a hate-for-profit machine that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists. https://t.co/f1QkIE7sbB — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 4, 2019

Watch the video mashup showing how Fox News promoted the same white nationalism as the El Paso killer below, via Media Matters.

(H/T News Hounds reader Eric Jefferson)

Crossposted from News Hounds Ellen