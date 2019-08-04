Summer Donation Drive

'I'm Going To Stop You': Fox News Host Cuts Off Shooting Expert After He Calls Suspect A 'White Supremacist'

Fox News host Leland Vittert cautioned a guest about speculating on the causes of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas that was allegedly carried out by a white nationalist.
By David

In an interview on Fox News following the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, criminologist Brian Levin pointed to a "trend of young people from 19 to 21 who are radicalized on the internet."

"And then using the internet to memorialize their violence inscribing it in a book of evil referencing others in the past," Levin said, referring to an so-called manifesto by the alleged shooter.

"What we have seen in white supremacists Neo-Nazis..." the criminologist continued before being cut off by Vittert.

"I’m going to stop you right there," the Fox News host asserted. "We are not going to speculate what is in the manifesto. The police wouldn’t then the FBI wouldn't and then we are not going to be there."

Vittert also pointed out that Fox News is not repeating the name of the shooter.

"I appreciate you adhering to this," he explained. "We're not going to mention his name either out of respect for the victims."


