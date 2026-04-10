'GOLDEN AGE': Hassett Blows Economic Smoke Up Maria Bartiromo's Butt

Kevin Hassett blew smoke up Maria Bartiromo's bum by again claiming the downturn in the US economy is temporary and by the end of the year GDP will grow between 4 and 5 percent.

The US is coming off a pathetic, weak 0.5% GDP growth in 2025, and no data has been released for the first quarter of 2026 yet. But we all know prices are skyrocketing.

BARTIROMO: I mean, we know, Kevin, that we just came off of the worst quarter for stocks in several years. We know that oil prices have risen 50%. What would be your expectation for the impact on economic growth in the coming quarters? HASSETT: All of that is happening because of optimism that President Trump not only will resolve this in the short term, but in the long term, his policies are going to create a golden age. And so I began the year with the guess that we'd probably be in the four to five range for economic growth because of all this. And I'll stick by those numbers.

Epstein friend Howard Lutnick claimed Trump' would own the economy in the 4th quarter of 2025, and it would be humming.

Another serial liar given a platform to lie.

After Hassett rattled off some nonsense, Maria jumped back in.

BARTIROMO: So you still look for four to five percent growth for this year? HASSETT: Yes, that's right.

Later on in the program, Fox Business idiots used Hassett's lie as if it was the truth.

"We actually got a little bit of a dip in 4th quarter GDP. Luckily, Kevin Hassett just told you we're gonna get 4 to 5% growth this year."

Maria Bartiromo and company handwave away GDP being revised downward, and immediately pivot to hyping Kevin Hassett's fabrications: "We actually got a little bit of a dip in 4th quarter GDP. Luckily, Kevin Hassett just told you we're gonna get 4 to 5% growth this year." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-09T13:38:58.731Z

When has Lutnick, Bessent, or Hassett been correct on any of their economic predictions?

When the numbers underperform, I don't doubt Hassett he will find someone or thing to blame and repeat it's a temporary blip.