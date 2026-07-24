Tim Pool Joins Team Ukraine After Calling Them The Enemy

"Ukraine is the enemy of this country! Ukraine is our enemy, being funded by the Democrats!" said Tim Pool (Aug 2024).
By Ed ScarceJuly 24, 2026

A few years ago, when Tim Pool was still a Kremlin asset being paid upwards of $400,000 a month to spew hate towards Ukraine and Zelensky, it was common for him to talk ad nauseum about how evil Ukraine were. However, cue ahead to 2026, the money from Russia having dried up, he's tweeting that "Ukraine has been fighting for their very existence against an evil dictator. I see now the importance of the Ukrainian victory against Russia. I hope Trump and the people of the United States will lend their support."

Two things are abundantly clear from his tweet: these people are completely shameless, and they love money.

Something's up.

Source: Alternet

On Monday, July 20, far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer took a swing at the movement that she has aggressively championed: MAGA, complaining that some MAGA Republicans are "so ignorant" and slamming MAGA for pushing Russian government "propaganda" on Ukraine — a dramatic contrast to the countless MAGA attacks against former President Joe Biden for supporting Ukraine militarily. Now, another MAGA figure, Tim Pool, is radically changing his views on Ukraine. And the change is generating a lot of responses on X, formerly Twitter.

Pool, on Thursday, July 23, tweeted, "Ukraine has been fighting for their very existence against an evil dictator. I see now the importance of the Ukrainian victory against Russia. I hope Trump and the people of the United States will lend their support."

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