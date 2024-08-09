The Confederacy Of Dunces Turns On Trump

I guess if we didn't know it already we know it now when these rats flee the sinking ship.

First, Joe Rogan left, because Trump doesn't make sense to him anymore. via Mediaite

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, released Thursday, Rogan declared that Kennedy Jr., who previously appeared on the podcast, is the “only one that makes sense to me.” The podcaster stopped short of an official endorsement of the longshot third party candidate. During a discussion with YouTuber Sam Gymlan about the presidential race, Rogan accused both Democrats and Republicans of gaslighting supporters. The fight commentator and comedian blasted Democrats for putting Harris at the top of the ticket without a primary process. He also chalked Trump’s threats about not debating Harris to politics as usual. “That’s just what they do. That’s politics. They do it on the left, they do it on the right. They gaslight you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives, and the only one who is not doing that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” Rogan said. “You a fan?” Gymlan asked. “Yeah, I am a fan. He’s the only one that makes sense to me. He’s the only one — he doesn’t attack people, he attacks actions and ideas, but he’s much more reasonable and intelligent. I mean, the guy was an environmental lawyer and he cleaned up the East River. He’s a legitimate guy,” Rogan replied.

Reasonable and intelligent? Yeah, ok, whatever. If you're not reasonable or intelligent yourself I suppose you could see it that way.

Another one, Tim Pool, says the cultists just don't know how to forge alliances and get along with other people. Brilliant observation, Sherlock. via NJ.com

Political commentator and podcaster Tim Pool told his millions of followers on X Friday he’s backing the third-party candidate over Trump because, in part, “MAGA die-hards can’t form alliances properly.” His announcement comes just after mega podcaster Joe Rogan threw his support behind Kennedy. He wrote in another post: “I think trump is on track to lose and this is why Dems are a cult, will march in lockstep MAGA die hards can’t form alliances properly Independents / post libs will say fuck that. Registered dems outnumber GOP by almost 12m. ... There’s a reason they can’t get a Rogan endorsement and it’s exactly this behavior The top podcast, markedly independent, fair and honest And they decide to go to war with it instead of trying to ally with it.”

Pool would later recant, and say he was just trolling "the haters."

And another one, a nazi, ain't too happy with the Trump campaign either. (Though, as far as I know, has not endorsed Kennedy yet.) via Newsweek

Fuentes, a controversial political pundit known for his inflammatory rhetoric, took to social media on Thursday night to express his frustrations. "Dare I say it? I am declaring a new Groyper war against the Trump campaign," he said in a video address posted on X. The so-called "Groyper War" Fuentes refers to is a term he co-created in 2019 to rally supporters of Trump and other right-wing individuals toward adopting white nationalist ideologies. His followers refer to themselves as "Groypers." "You have alienated us. You have ignored us. You don't listen to our concerns. We have been left behind." "Groypers will bring the energy, memes, edits, replies, trolls. Get with us or get the f*** out of the way," he said. The video had garnered 45,900 views by midday Friday. Fuentes also shared his grievances in a separate post on X, which was viewed over 2.2 million times by Friday. He asserted that Trump's campaign had been "hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, & donors that he defeated in 2016," and warned that "without serious changes, we are headed for a catastrophic loss."

As the saying goes, When you've lost the white nationalists...

Rogan's comments.

NEW



Joe Rogan announced he supports RFK Jr over Trump: “he is the only one that makes sense to me.”



At this point, RFK pulls most of his votes from Trump. pic.twitter.com/5lYgkV01ES — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 8, 2024

The Pool collection.

Ok I'm voting for RFK Jr now — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 9, 2024

I think trump is on track to lose and this is why



Dems are a cult, will march in lockstep



MAGA die hards can't form alliances properly



Independents / post libs will say fuck that.



Registered dems outnumber GOP by almost 12m https://t.co/Arq3ZwWTUE — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 9, 2024

You're a good dude brother.



I was trolling the haters but in all honesty I do intend to vote Trump.



I hope to see you in the end be a part of his administration and help fight against environmental toxins and big pharma https://t.co/X69eoY7Wy1 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 9, 2024

And the Nazi who once dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The Trump campaign is in a death spiral.



I have been saying it since he announced in 2022 & especially in the past few months. Everybody said I was insane.



He has no ground game, no ad spending, Vance sucks, & the messaging is totally unfocused. He will lose if nothing changes. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) August 8, 2024

Tonight I declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign.



We support Trump, but his campaign has been hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, & donors that he defeated in 2016, and they're blowing it.



Without serious changes we are headed for a catastrophic loss. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) August 9, 2024