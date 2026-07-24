Harry Enten: Even Republicans Are Blaming Republicans For Soaring Gas Prices

As the 2026 midterm elections become closer, now only 102 days away, Republican approval ratings on all of the major issues continue to drop like a rock.

CNN's Harry Enten delivers the bad news.

ENTEN: Republicans, if forced to choose between the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, which party do they blame for the higher gas prices?

They blame the Republican Party.

So all that pain that Americans feel, that they are putting the blame on Donald Trump, that idea that it won't funnel its way down the ballot, as I said at the beginning, it is a false belief.

It simply isn't true.

Republicans, it is quite unlikely that they will be able to escape the blame that is being put on the White House when it comes to the ballot box come this November if the gas prices remain where they are.

Remember, they're going up, right?

And it's not surprising.

They hold the House, the Senate, and hold everything, hold everything, Sarah, they hold all the levers of power in Washington.

No wonder they're the ones that are getting blamed, which is.