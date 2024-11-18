Racist Caller Trolls CSPAN: 'The Storm Is Coming Your Way'

A Republican man from Indiana told C-SPAN on Sunday that "colored people" would not have basketball if former President Abraham Lincoln had not abolished slavery.

During Sunday's episode of Washington Journal, an Indiana Republican named Rick told host Kimberly Adams that the Bible said "that man is supposed to rule the house" and a woman should "just do the cleaning."

"But anyway, on the sidebar, you know, ever since Abraham Lincoln got shot and killed, boy, chaos went to heck, went right along with the Democrats," the caller opined. "And what gets me is, Kimberly, is these colored people is always saying that Trump's so bad."

"Can't they think back in their ancestors' times when British and stuff was coming over to them?" he asked. "What I don't understand is why the colored people, the Republicans, heck, they were the ones that set them free. Democrats had them in there for slavery. I just don't understand it."

"If it wasn't for Abraham Lincoln, them guys wouldn't have a basketball game and football game."

Rick ended his call by insisting that Democrats should repent.

"And seriously, on the weather, it's going to get bad in the South," he said. "So all the people, Democrats in the South, better repent now because the storm's coming your way."

