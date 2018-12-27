C-SPAN Caller Believes Trump Shutdown Is Jesus' Second Coming

Another one for the time capsule, so future generations know the insanity of our politics in 2018. Kudos to John McArdle for keeping a straight face and moving on to the next call.

"Scott from New York" called on the "supports the shutdown" line:

I don’t really have a solution. But I am in support of it because I’m waiting for the second coming. We just celebrated the first coming of Jesus. But Jesus is coming back. And as crazy as the government is, it’s getting us closer. Now the solution to having a bill pay for the wall, Trump can do this by going after every business in America that got a tax break if they have any ties to any sister/baby companies off of them that have hired any illegal aliens in the past. [Trump can] take that tax break back [and] build us a golden wall across the Mexican and Canadian border. I want it shut down because I can’t wait for when Jesus comes back and gets the righteous real people and takes them to heaven. And then we have a real big mess on this Earth.

Not one but TWO walls will bring Jesus back because Murica will be a delicious wall sandwich.

These people vote.