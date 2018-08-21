C-Span Caller Tells Sebastian Gorka He's A 'Treasonous Bitch'

Sebastian Gorka appeared on CSpan's call-in show The Washington Journal to defend Trump for revoking John Brennan's security clearance. It was a typical propaganda platform with slimy authoritarian droning style for Gorka until a caller from Georgia let him know what America thinks of him.

The host asked, "You do not see this act [revoking security clearances] by the president as retaliatory?"

Gorka, "No, not at all."

The caller was a Democrat from Georgia named Bradley, and he did not hold back his disdain for this squalid former Trump aide.

"Mr. Gorka, I just really look forward to when you and Corey Lewandowski, David Bossie and Don Jr., Jared Kushner, all of you are exposed for the treasonous b*tches that you are...”

C-Span cut off the call. After the host apologized and wanted to move on, Gorka wanted to play the conservative victim card over the call:

"Why is that man on the Democrat line?"

“Why is there such hatred out there — it’s just un-American.”

It is American to voice your opinion. Gorka helped stoke the flames of hatred in this country by being a skivvy neo-Nazi supporting a white nationalist president.

Gorka continued on the soapbox, “This is a duly elected president! People need to get over the fact that we have a republic."

Calling Gorka and Trump's other enablers treasonous bitches has nothing to do with the election. It has everything to do with the continued disgusting actions that take place every day since he was elected and the moronic and destructive behavior and cover Gorka and his ilk serve up to defend those actions.

Gorka is such a lying hysterical cretin, claiming Brennan's statements are an actual threat to national security.

(h/t Raw Story)