Trump 'Efficiency' Co-leader Suggests Dept. Of Education Will Be 'Deleted Outright'

Vivek Ramaswamy, co-leading President-elect Donald Trump's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with billionaire Elon Musk, suggested over the weekend that the federal Dept. of Education would be "deleted outright" under the new administration.

"Elon and I aren't in this for the credit," Ramaswamy explained to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. "But I think we're gonna build the consensus to make the kind of deep cuts that haven't been made for most of our history."

"President Trump has talked about the Department of Education," Bartiromo noted. "For example, are you gonna be closing down departments?"

"We expect mass would be deleted outright," Ramaswamy agreed. "We expect mass reductions in force in areas of the federal government that are bloated. We expect massive cuts among federal contractors and others who are overbilling the federal government, So yes, we expect all of the above and I think people will be surprised by, I think, how quickly we're able to move with some of those changes given the legal backdrop."

"So this is a historic opportunity We're not actually going to squander this," he added, "but I think part of the key is to move quickly to move effectively. I think that mass deregulation that I talked about earlier that gives us the industrial logic to then make cuts to that bureaucracy and moving quickly is our objective."