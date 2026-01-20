Hannity Calls It 'No Brainer' To Fork Out $100,000 A Pop To Every Greenlander

We don't have money to pay for health care for Americans, but Fox's Sean Hannity and Trump lickspittle Sen. Eric Schmitt think we've got money for this.

Here's the Fox propagandist's latest attempt to rationalize Trump's latest insanity and threats towards the countries that are supposed to be our allies:

On Monday’s Hannity, the host backed the plan to shell out $100,000 ($5.6 billion total) to every inhabitant of Greenland. “Donald Trump’s forever in a state of negotiation,” Hannity told Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO). “Everything’s negotiable. A $100,000 for every person in Greenland – on average making 60 grand a year – Denmark’s not exactly been generous to them. They don’t have the ability to help them take their natural resources to the next level and enrich every person in Greenland. We do.” The host then alluded to what “Danish doctors did to the women in Greenland,” a reference to the forced implantation of intrauterine devices in Greenlandic women in the 1960s and 1970s. “I don’t know. Seems like a no-brainer to me,” Hannity said of paying out the $100,000. “This is very top of mind for him,” Schmitt replied. “This is something that he’s very serious about, and I am glad he is.” The senator went on say that Europeans should “pivot away from this pride they’re exhibiting and understand the United States of America is the only country on the planet that can protect Greenland and the NATO alliance by acquiring Greenland.”

They were both taking jabs at our NATO allies and calling them "woke" during the segment as well.

Of course no mention that destroying that alliance from these lying sycophants is Putin's wet dream.