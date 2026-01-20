Make America Go Away: Denmark And Greenland Strike Back

As the crazy orange coot keeps rambling on about how badly he wants Greenland, Danish and Greenlandic politicians have been pushing back firmly but politely. As for the citizens of the two countries, not so much. There have been protests and shows of solidarity, but there have been some other actions as well.

One example is the store owner who has been selling red MAGA-style caps that read MAKE AMERICA GO AWAY:

The mock hats were created by Copenhagen vintage clothing store owner Jesper Rabe Tonnesen. Early batches flopped last year — until the Trump administration recently escalated its rhetoric over Greenland. Now they are popping up everywhere. “When a delegation from America went up to Greenland, we started to realize this probably wasn’t a joke — it’s not reality TV, it’s actually reality,” said Tonnesen, 58. “So I said, OK, what can I do?” Can I communicate in a funny way with a good message and unite the Danes to show that Danish people support the people of Greenland?” Demand suddenly surged from a trickle to selling out in the space of one weekend. Tonnesen said he has now ordered “several thousand.”

Tonnesen said that Americans have been his best customers.

Then there is the bakery in Denmark which has been selling orange-colored "moron cakes:"

They wrote: ‘It’s a wordplay on the Danish “Kaj kage” A cake that looks like a Green frog from a Danish Kids TV show. AND that “Kvaj” is used for someone who has done/said something really stupid. To make up for doing/saying something really stupid you give “Kvajebajer” – Aka “Moron” beers as an apology for doing/saying that stupid thing. “So many layers in this comeback on Trump’s stupidity on thinking he can buy Greenland.” Plenty of people voiced their love for the orange confectionary, with one person commenting: “Denmark should send a box of these cakes to Trump.”

Lastly, I would be remiss if I did not mention the resurgence of the petition to have Denmark buy California, because, after all, doesn't Denmark deserve more sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates? And who wouldn't want to go to Hans Christian Andersonland to see Mickey in a Viking hat? At the time of this writing, they have gotten 285,000 signatures.