Make America Go Away: Denmark And Greenland Strike Back

From hats and shirts to "Moron Cakes," Denmark and Greenland are pushing back at Trump's expense.
Make America Go Away: Denmark And Greenland Strike Back
Credit: Reddit
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 20, 2026

As the crazy orange coot keeps rambling on about how badly he wants Greenland, Danish and Greenlandic politicians have been pushing back firmly but politely. As for the citizens of the two countries, not so much. There have been protests and shows of solidarity, but there have been some other actions as well.

One example is the store owner who has been selling red MAGA-style caps that read MAKE AMERICA GO AWAY:

The mock hats were created by Copenhagen vintage clothing store owner Jesper Rabe Tonnesen. Early batches flopped last year — until the Trump administration recently escalated its rhetoric over Greenland. Now they are popping up everywhere.

“When a delegation from America went up to Greenland, we started to realize this probably wasn’t a joke — it’s not reality TV, it’s actually reality,” said Tonnesen, 58. “So I said, OK, what can I do?” Can I communicate in a funny way with a good message and unite the Danes to show that Danish people support the people of Greenland?”

Demand suddenly surged from a trickle to selling out in the space of one weekend. Tonnesen said he has now ordered “several thousand.”

Tonnesen said that Americans have been his best customers.

Then there is the bakery in Denmark which has been selling orange-colored "moron cakes:"

They wrote: ‘It’s a wordplay on the Danish “Kaj kage” A cake that looks like a Green frog from a Danish Kids TV show. AND that “Kvaj” is used for someone who has done/said something really stupid. To make up for doing/saying something really stupid you give “Kvajebajer” – Aka “Moron” beers as an apology for doing/saying that stupid thing.

“So many layers in this comeback on Trump’s stupidity on thinking he can buy Greenland.”

Plenty of people voiced their love for the orange confectionary, with one person commenting: “Denmark should send a box of these cakes to Trump.”

Lastly, I would be remiss if I did not mention the resurgence of the petition to have Denmark buy California, because, after all, doesn't Denmark deserve more sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates? And who wouldn't want to go to Hans Christian Andersonland to see Mickey in a Viking hat? At the time of this writing, they have gotten 285,000 signatures.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon