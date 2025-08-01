Trump's $200M Golden Ballroom Proposal Gets Widespread Eyeroll

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday the construction of a massive new ballroom at the White House, which will be nearly double the size of the current one. According to Leavitt, Donald Trump is helping to pay the cost along with donors. We're sure you're skeptical about that, too. The addition is expected to be completed "long before the end of President Trump's term," the White House said. Amid rising costs for Americans, and signing a law cutting 17 million Americans' health care, Trump's White House is spending a fuckton of money on a gold-plated ballroom.
"For 150 years, presidents, administrations, and White House staff have longed for a large event space on the White House complex that can hold substantially more guests than currently allowed," Leavitt said. "President Trump has expressed his commitment to solving this problem on behalf of future Administrations and the American people."
Sure, because future presidents want a gaudy Mar-a-Lago-style ballroom in the White House. And I do not believe that Trump is helping to fund the project. Do they want us to think that struggling families desperately want a new ballroom at the White House? Have you been grocery shopping lately? The cost of food is outrageous, and it's about to get worse.
"So the East Wing is going to be modernized," Leavitt told reporters. "The necessary construction will take place, and for those who are housed in the East Wing, including the office of the First Lady, the White House military office, the White House visitors' offices, those offices will be temporarily relocated while the East Wing is being modernized."
Right, that's the most critical issue facing Americans these days. The announcement didn't go down well.
Could we just have affordable health care, please?