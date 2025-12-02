Karoline Leavitt Cites 'Trump's Age' To Explain Mysterious MRI Of His 'Organs'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to put to rest questions about President Donald Trump's recent MRI after a physical.

Following Trump's admission that he had "no idea" which body parts were scanned, Leavitt provided additional information at Monday's White House press briefing.

"As part of President Trump's comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed," the press secretary said, "because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health."

"The purpose of this imaging is preventative to identify any issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure the president maintains long-term vitality and function," she continued. "President Trump's cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal. No evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health."

Leavitt said Trump's "abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal."

"In summary, this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health," she added.