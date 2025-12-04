Harris Faulkner Beclowns Herself: Trump's Stamina 'On Full Display'

Fox's Harris Faulkner wants us to believe that Trump holding more of these Dear Leader meetings with the suck-ups in his cabinet than Joe Biden held somehow means that his "stamina" is "on full display."

Here's how Faulkner teed things off after playing a clip of Trump spokespuppet Karoline Leavitt announcing that Grandpa Mush-Brains was about to hold his ninth cabinet meeting.

FAULKNER: And we are watching breaking news at the White House. At any moment, we'll be able to see what's happening. President Trump is expected to begin that meeting with his cabinet. Watch it here live when it starts. And this newly revealed MR results confirm the commander-in-chief is 100 percent healthy, quieting legacy media speculation. He may bring this up during this meeting. Also, in the upcoming cabinet meeting, we'll likely see them dealing with the Trump administration's narco-terrorist strikes and the war between Russia and Ukraine. The stamina of this president and his second term is on full display. Touching on what you just heard from Caroline Levitt, today is his ninth cabinet meeting of his first term, equaling Biden's total in less than a year in office. So four years to get to less than one. And he's also on pace to blast through his first term's 23 cabinet meetings.

North Korean television ain't got nothin' on these shameless propagandists.