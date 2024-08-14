Laura Ingraham Beclowns Herself

Fox News host Laura Ingraham did not realize she was commenting on right-wing media when she discussed hard-core propagandists in every corporate media outlet as a problem for the American people.

That includes you and Fox News, Laura. The idea that her opinions and her networks are not filled with lies, exaggerations, and conspiracy theories, makes one wonder about her sanity. She is talking to her rubes but as they saying goes "We see you."

Fox News is promoting the stupidity that Harris should have been doing tons of interviews and press conferences as soon as she became the nominee. This is ludicrous. She and Governor Tim Walz are still forming their team and strategies. They do not work for Fox News or any other media outlet, and are not subject to their producers' deadlines.

INGRAHAM: But we're not living in normal times. We have hardcore propagandists burrowed deep into every corporate media outlet out there. So they're not really reporters. They're repeaters, repeaters of left-wing dogma.

Just replace left-wing dogma with right-wing Fox News propaganda, and Ingraham has hit the nail on the head.