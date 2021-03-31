Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Stuart Varney Threatens Us With A Good Time

Stuart Varney claims that Biden is a secret liberal and is letting THE LEFT run the economy. PROMISE?
By Frances Langum
9 min ago by John Amato
Views:

If you search Google News for the term "Bernie Sanders," one thing sticks out: the only news outlets talking about Bernie Sanders AT ALL are the Fox outlets, Newsmax, and OANN. No one else.

Bernie is the boogey man for right-wing media outlets. And don't get me started about AOC.

So when Stuart Varney opened his ten-o'clock hour this morning with the monologue above, I had to ask, "why is he promising us such a good time?"

STUART VARNEY: Ah, the Left, sure knows how to play politics. The Democrats knew that if they had Bernie Sanders as their candidate last November they would have lost. They knew that acknowledged socialist could not win. So they nudged Bernie out and organized around the moderate, Joe Biden, who won the election playing Mr. Nice Guy. Bernie never really went away. He made all kinds of new demands on the administration. With AOC's report, he got his way. He wrote the Green New Deal. The Green New Deal is right at the heart of the gigantic spending plan you will hear about today. The nice guy president will stand up in Pittsburgh and announce a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan. He will smile, talk about wonderful things the government will do for us all. Behind the scenes Bernie is gleeful. He wrote Biden's script. It is not really about roads and bridges. It is about climate, killing fossil fuels. It is about expanding the welfare state dramatically. About smashing corporations, of course, beating up on the hated rich. The snarling face of socialism is right behind Joe Biden's double mask. You have to hand it to The Left. They transformed a tied Senate and a shrinking majority in the House to the biggest tax-and-spend plan this country has ever seen. It is historic. In two hours the president will push a 2 trillion-dollar so-called infrastructure plan which is nothing of the sort. It is the transformation of society along socialist lines. At this point Bernie is winning.

Gee, thanks Stuart!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team