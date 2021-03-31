Stuart Varney Threatens Us With A Good Time

If you search Google News for the term "Bernie Sanders," one thing sticks out: the only news outlets talking about Bernie Sanders AT ALL are the Fox outlets, Newsmax, and OANN. No one else.

Bernie is the boogey man for right-wing media outlets. And don't get me started about AOC.

So when Stuart Varney opened his ten-o'clock hour this morning with the monologue above, I had to ask, "why is he promising us such a good time?"

STUART VARNEY: Ah, the Left, sure knows how to play politics. The Democrats knew that if they had Bernie Sanders as their candidate last November they would have lost. They knew that acknowledged socialist could not win. So they nudged Bernie out and organized around the moderate, Joe Biden, who won the election playing Mr. Nice Guy. Bernie never really went away. He made all kinds of new demands on the administration. With AOC's report, he got his way. He wrote the Green New Deal. The Green New Deal is right at the heart of the gigantic spending plan you will hear about today. The nice guy president will stand up in Pittsburgh and announce a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan. He will smile, talk about wonderful things the government will do for us all. Behind the scenes Bernie is gleeful. He wrote Biden's script. It is not really about roads and bridges. It is about climate, killing fossil fuels. It is about expanding the welfare state dramatically. About smashing corporations, of course, beating up on the hated rich. The snarling face of socialism is right behind Joe Biden's double mask. You have to hand it to The Left. They transformed a tied Senate and a shrinking majority in the House to the biggest tax-and-spend plan this country has ever seen. It is historic. In two hours the president will push a 2 trillion-dollar so-called infrastructure plan which is nothing of the sort. It is the transformation of society along socialist lines. At this point Bernie is winning.

Gee, thanks Stuart!