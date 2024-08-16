The Internet Lights Up As Donald Threatens Us With A Good Time

The felonious former president said he would 'address the nation' by holding a 'press conference' at Bedminster on Thursday. That statement in itself would be funny if it weren't packed full of narcissism, and his 'presser' was littered with lies and attacks on his opponent, Kamala Harris, as he rambled on about Cheerios and windmills.

At one point, Lumpy painted a picture of what it would be like if Kamala became president.

"And you're not going to be allowed; you're all going to be thrown into a communist system," Trump said.

"It's a communist system; you're going to be thrown into a system where everybody gets healthcare."

Most Americans would love to have a socialized version of healthcare where we aren't inundated with bills. I've been buried with medical bills jammed into my mailbox. Many Americans face a time when an emergency can bankrupt them, or they know it could happen at any time. Sign me up!

This right here:

You won't be able to FWD: FWD: FWD: stories about neighbors crowdsourcing funds for cancer treatment anymore https://t.co/EXEu4R7Gl1 — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) August 15, 2024

"where everybody gets healthcare" omg nooooo not that, whatever would we do if everyone had access to healthcare, the fucking horror https://t.co/4kLdPCR7ep — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) August 15, 2024

Noooooo! Not a system where everybody gets healthcare? NOOOO! COMMUNISMMMMMMM! https://t.co/iOziOY3Sxz — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 15, 2024

WHEN??!! TWO WEEKS?!

GIVE IT TO ME!!! https://t.co/JQdy2W8wNb — John Ales AF™️ (@IAmJohnAles) August 15, 2024

Oh no not healthcare https://t.co/HdFTA4qWtk — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 15, 2024

Threatening us with healthcare. Keep going! https://t.co/XZZ5rm7RR3 — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) August 15, 2024

Don't worry, guys. If Von Shitsinpants gets in power again, he'll have a viable healthcare plan in two weeks. Just ask him!