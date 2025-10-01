Hey Mike Johnson, Don't Promise Us A Good Time

Speaker Mike Johnson's threats about Democrats impeaching Trump should they take back the House isn't quite the flex he thinks it is. During a discussion this Tuesday evening on Fox's The Ingraham Angle about the looming government shutdown, while pretending Republicans actually have any interest in governing beyond enriching all of their already wealthy friends, Johnson attempted to fearmonger over what would happen should Democrats retake the House.

INGRAHAM: Explain to the American people what happens, let's say you could win this shutdown war here, what happens after the government's funded until November 21st, what in that interim is going to happen so we don't end up in the same position again?

JOHNSON: Right. It's a very important period of time that will allow the appropriators in both parties...

INGRAHAM: The spenders of our money.

JOHNSON: The spenders of our money to do their job. They got 12 separate appropriations bills done through the committee in the House. The Senate's working through them as well. We just need more time to process it through both chambers. So if we have until November twenty one we are very optimistic Laura we can get Congress to work again.

We can do separate appropriations bills instead of that omnibus monster at the end of the year.

INGRAHAM: I think it's the cromnibus or whatever we call it, it's a nightmare and it's always the nightmare before christmas it's always right up until then.

Speaker Johnson you have a very, very, very narrow majority. At scale of 1 to 10, how likely is it that the Republicans build on this very slim majority next year?

JOHNSON: We're going to win in the midterms, absolutely. We're going to have a big victory, and I think we can expand that majority so we can keep going. We have to give President Trump four years and not two.

Imagine if the Democrats took over the House. They'd impeach him.

INGRAHAM: They're getting ready for the investigations. They're already ramping it up.

JOHNSON: Exactly.