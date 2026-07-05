Trump Misquotes Declaration Of Independence During Speech At National Mall

As always, just imagine what the reaction in the right-wing media would be if Joe Biden had done something like this.
By HeatherJuly 5, 2026

As always, just imagine what the reaction in the right-wing media would be if Joe Biden had done something like this.

Trump delivered a venom-filled speech this Saturday for America's 250th anniversary:

President Donald Trump marked the 250th anniversary of the United States on Saturday with ​a campaign-style speech that repeated his calls for new voting restrictions, warned that "communists" could gain ground in the country and cycled through what he touted ‌as his achievements.

After a storm-related delay of nearly two hours, Trump appeared on the National Mall in Washington to deliver a speech that mixed broad appeals to patriotism with pointed attacks on perceived ideological threats at home and abroad. [...]

TRUMP WARNS OF COMMUNIST 'CANCER,' WHITE NATIONALISTS APPEAR

"We like to stop a threat like that immediately and before it begins. It's ⁠like a cancer – you've got to cut it out and you got to cut it out fast," he said.

The Republican president has in the past repeatedly referred to left-wing Democratic ​candidates who have won a string of primary elections as "communists," though he did not explicitly do so on Saturday.

And he managed to misquote the Declaration of Independence while he was doing it.

TRUMP: And as our Declaration of Independence tells us, we are all made in the image of one almighty God. And the communists will never say that. That's for sure.

That earned Trump a community note and a lot of blowback on the evil bird site:

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