Missioned Souls Cover Boston's 'Foreplay/Long Time'

It's been about a year or so since we featured this amazing family band from the Philippines. Here they handle Boston's demanding arena rock anthem with ease, capturing it almost note-for-note. And now they've announced their first tour dates in North America, in Texas beginning in September.

Source: Musescore

These young musicians from the Philippines, called Missioned Souls, tackle one of rock's most technically demanding tracks. In this note-perfect run of the Boston piece, they were joined by their parents. Based in the Philippines, Missioned Souls comprises bassist Secan and vocalist Sheena, with their four children: 17-year-old Naces (keyboard), 16-year-old Neisha (lead guitar), 13-year-old Stacey (vocals and rhythm guitar), and 12-year-old ICE (drums).

And a snippet of their review.

Naces nails the triplet-driven right-hand figures that cascade through “Foreplay” with ease. It begins with a repeated pattern (Db-F-Db-Eb-Ab-C) that expands, eventually adding the left hand to reinforce the harmonic motion in a way that recalls the keyboard-driven accompaniment textures of Baroque music. Once the guitars and drums come in, it feels like a full-on symphony. After building to a climax, the “Foreplay” transitions into “Long Time” by dropping back down to just the organ, which plays a freer section that shifts the tonal center away from Db and into F major. ICE leads the whole band into the mid-tempo groove of “Long Time” by signaling the time with a four-on-the-floor kick drum followed by a simple snare fill. Neisha brings the intensity of the screaming lead-guitar intro line, with a tone to match. The bass holds down an F pedal underneath the chord progression of F-Cm7-Bbsus-Bb. Each player brings a lot to the table, but beyond the song’s technical execution, the family locks into the spirit of the original Boston track. It’s clear from their faces that they’re enjoying the connection of the moment. For Secan and Sheena, that’s what it’s all about.

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