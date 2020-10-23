Jake Tapper Warns Us: Trump Will Be Slinging Mud Hard For The Next 12 Days

Don't say you weren't warned. The next week and a half promises to be Trump delivering nothing but SLIME.

JAKE TAPPER: Can I just say one other thing about the Gates/Breitbart nonsense, Trump's little code words that make Hannity's pins shine at specific moments when he utters them. The president even though he leaned into it a little bit but he didn't really go full bore. Which was wise. Or at least not stupid. He's is running the single most negative sleazy campaign in American history for a major party candidate. Now, it used to be that people would be negative -- that says something.

It used to be people would be negative and you could always say, well, don't forget the campaign against Dukakis or historians like Beschloss would come on, say they had pamphlets that accused one of being -- the Trump ally websites and such are leveling with charges so heinous I'm not going to say them, nonsense, crap, tied into Qanon, Pizzagate, tied into a person, with no evidence, just completely made up. It's so disgusting and so beneath what this election should be, and I just want viewers at home to be ready because all of their grandparents' Facebook feeds and all of the Twittersphere, it's going to be so heinous over the next 11 days. People should be prepared for it. The president leaned into some of it, generally to some of the sleazier baseless allegations, not the worst, but it's going to get a lot worse.