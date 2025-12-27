No, 'Merry Widow' Erika Kirk Will Not Be On South Park

Hopefully, in season 29, she'll get the South Park treatment for her antics. But for now, a viral post claiming otherwise turned out to be false.

Source: Pop Rant

Erika Kirk has been making headlines once again after hosting Turning Point USA AmericaFest event. The CEO of TPUSA has been facing backlash over her claims of never dating before her husband Charlie Kirk as evidence of her past relationships has surfaced online. In the midst of this all, rumours have been swirling that she will soon be featured on an upcoming episode of South Park. As fans wonder if this is true, here's everything we know. Several viral posts circulating on social media claim "Erika Kirk is set to star in an upcoming episode of South Park". The post also features an animated character that resembles Erika Kirk, which has added to the speculation. The post that spread the information on X has 2.8 million views, 79,000 likes and 3,000 shares, and about 800 comments.

So was it true or not?

No, the claim is false. Erika Kirk is not going to star in South Park. The viral post that spread misinformation is from a paradoy account called Hoops Crave, which is known for its satirical take on trending topics. This is another post that was meant to be a joke but was taken seriously by users who further spread misinformation. Furthermore, South Park Season 28's finale, Episode 5, aired on December 10, 2025, on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with streaming on Paramount+ starting December 11. The premier date for Season 29 has not been announced as of yet. Hence, rumours about Erika Kirk starring in South Park episode are completely false.

Erika Kirk is set to star in an upcoming episode of South Park pic.twitter.com/KWDZPOEBYf — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) December 24, 2025

So, for now, many will just wish it were true.