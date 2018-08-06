Fox News Hosts Cat-Fight Over Who Gets Most Love From Trump

Fox News' state-sponsored propaganda hosts over the weekend were fighting amongst themselves over who receives the most love from Trump.

During Trump's Saturday rally in Ohio, he boasted to his minions who he loved the most over at Fox News.

They included Hannity, Ingraham, Ainsley, Doocy, Brian and the Great Lou Dobbs.

Trump said, “The guys that we love, they are blowing them away in the ratings. Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, Steve Doocy, Ainsley [Earhardt], Brian [Kilmeade],” he said.

He continued, “Oh excuse me, I almost forgot I would have been in big trouble, the great Lou Dobbs...Oh, Maria Bartiromo. I’m in trouble because I know I left out probably ten.”

On Fox News' Watters World, Jessie then joked about Trump omitting Judge Jeanine Pirro from the love-feast.

Watters said, "Judge Jeanine is very upset because she was not mentioned there by the president. I think I heard her throw a glass in the green room."

During his broadcast, Jeanine Pirro tweeted out that he was spreading "fake news."

.@JesseBWatters really? I “wasn’t happy and threw a glass in the green room”. You’re adding credence to the concept of fake news. — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 5, 2018

Later in his show, Watters was forced to admit he was only joking.



"By the way, she never threw anything against the wall in the green room. I was kidding," Watters admitted.

Jessie Watters knows now never to kid about the love Trump bestows his media puppets.

Soon there will be pay-per-view mud fights between hosts and co-hosts on Fox News on who loves Trump the most and who Trump loves the most.

How low can these people sink?