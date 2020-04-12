'Donald Trump' Calls Into Weekend Update During Hilarious SNL At Home Episode

Saturday Night Live managed to pull off a hilarious episode, filled with skits largely done out of the cast members' houses (and Pete Davidson's basement). There were special guests - Tom Hanks as the host and Chris Martin providing musical entertainment. The best skit, in my opinion, was the Zoom call. Every episode the cast have a segment called "Weekly Update" hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che. They talk about current events and usually put a hilarious spin on things.

Alec Baldwin has played Donald Trump for a few years and on the SNL at Home skit, he called in. And it was...hilarious.

Trump bragged about America being number 1 in the world for coronavirus, his top ratings and other insane things. Honestly, if you didn't tell me it was Alec Baldwin reading a script, it sounded completely like what he has been saying at his nightly MAGA Airing of Grievances Hostage Press Conferences.

Enjoy!