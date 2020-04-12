Entertainment
'Donald Trump' Calls Into Weekend Update During Hilarious SNL At Home Episode

Alec Baldwin, as Donald Trump, called into Weekend Update during Saturday Night Live's hilarious "SNL At Home" episode
By Red Painter
Saturday Night Live managed to pull off a hilarious episode, filled with skits largely done out of the cast members' houses (and Pete Davidson's basement). There were special guests - Tom Hanks as the host and Chris Martin providing musical entertainment. The best skit, in my opinion, was the Zoom call. Every episode the cast have a segment called "Weekly Update" hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che. They talk about current events and usually put a hilarious spin on things.

Alec Baldwin has played Donald Trump for a few years and on the SNL at Home skit, he called in. And it was...hilarious.

Trump bragged about America being number 1 in the world for coronavirus, his top ratings and other insane things. Honestly, if you didn't tell me it was Alec Baldwin reading a script, it sounded completely like what he has been saying at his nightly MAGA Airing of Grievances Hostage Press Conferences.

Enjoy!

