'Crazy, Racist Or Dumb': Fox & Friends Hosts Freak Out Over SNL Skit Of Kanye And Trump

Fox News host Pete Hegseth on Sunday sharply disapproved of a Saturday Night Live comedy sketch that mocked a meeting between President Donald Trump and Kanye West.

"They use comedy to push an agenda," Hegseth complained after reviewing the SNL clip. "If you support this president you are either crazy or you're racist. Those are the two boxes! So, Kanye can't be racist, then he's got to be crazy."

"And then they throw [Kanye's] mental health into it," he continued. "When it's an issue they take seriously all day long until it's about time to make fun of someone whose being open, earnest and honest with the president of the United States in the Oval Office."

According to the Fox News host, Kanye "made a lot of poignant and important points" during his visit to the White House.

Hegeseth, however, admitted that he laughed at the skit "because it was kind of funny."

"Your point about crazy or racist is well taken," co-host Trish Regan agreed. "That is exactly the box. It's not just SNL, that is the box the media puts everyone in too."

"Oh, I forgot dumb," she added. "You are either crazy, racist or dumb."