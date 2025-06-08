Trump Team Set To Destroy $12M In USAID Contraceptives, HIV Drugs

What rotten human beings these MAGats are. Via the Independent:

“The mandate that [the USAID negotiator] has been given is ‘get us money for it, and if you can’t do that, we’re just going to trash it,’” someone with knowledge of the situation told the Post.

These supplies include more than 26 million condoms, 2 million doses of injectable birth control, millions of packages of oral birth control, hundreds of thousands of implantable contraceptive devices, and over 50,000 vials of a drug that prevents HIV contraction, the Post reports.

Some of these supplies were earmarked for 18 countries, meaning those governments may never get the aid even though it was already purchased, according to the Post.

When contacted for comment, a senior State Department official told The Independent that the Post has “once again delivered fake news” and the “story is full of inaccuracies.”