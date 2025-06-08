Trump Team Set To Destroy $12M In USAID Contraceptives, HIV Drugs

What rotten human beings these MAGats are. Via the Independent:
“The mandate that [the USAID negotiator] has been given is ‘get us money for it, and if you can’t do that, we’re just going to trash it,’” someone with knowledge of the situation told the Post.
These supplies include more than 26 million condoms, 2 million doses of injectable birth control, millions of packages of oral birth control, hundreds of thousands of implantable contraceptive devices, and over 50,000 vials of a drug that prevents HIV contraction, the Post reports.
Some of these supplies were earmarked for 18 countries, meaning those governments may never get the aid even though it was already purchased, according to the Post.
When contacted for comment, a senior State Department official told The Independent that the Post has “once again delivered fake news” and the “story is full of inaccuracies.”
Which part don't they agree with?
The decision has derailed the projected end of the AIDS pandemic and means the number of AIDS-related deaths could jump from six million to 10 million in the next five years unless aid is reinstated, The Independent previously reported. Data projections indicate there will be 3.4 million more orphans who have lost at least one parent to AIDS, and 600,000 more newborns could contract HIV by 2030.