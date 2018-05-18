That Time Bill Gates Met Trump

MSNBC aired video last night of Bill Gates talking to staff at the Gates Foundation.

Gates told staffers he avoided Trump before the election, but went to meet with him in Trump Tower to talk about how science drives innovation.

Trump told Gates he met his daughter Jennifer, 22, at an equestrian event in Florida.

“He went up and talked to Jen and was being super nice,” Gates said. “And then like 20 minutes later he flew in on a helicopter to the same place. So clearly he had been driven away and he wanted to make a grand entrance on a helicopter.”

“So when I first talked to him it was actually kind of scary how much he knew about my daughter’s appearance,” he said. “Melinda (his wife) did not like that too well.”

Gates also told the staffers Trump asked him both times “if there was a difference between HIV and HPV" when Gates tried to talk to him about vaccines.

“I was able to explain that those are things that are rarely confused with each other,” he said.

Cringe city.