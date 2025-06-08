ABC Suspends Terry Moran For Telling The Truth

Hatred is the cornerstone of Trump-ism, and Terry Moran correctly identified Trump and Miller as haters.
By John AmatoJune 8, 2025

ABC News suspended journalist Terry Moran for posting a tweet on his personal account about the hatred that fuels Stephen Miller's immigration policy and Trumpism in general.

In this case, the truth will not set you free. It gets you suspended or fired under the Trump fascist regime.

Moran recently had an enlightening chat with Demented Donald that exposed his hatred and penchant for psychopathic lying.

image_0

Describing Stephen Miller, Moran said, "It's not his brains, but his bile." No one can dispute that fact about the Deputy Chief of Staff. who is the orchestrator of Trump's horrific immigration policy.

"He's a world class hater." That's so true. Moran then said the obvious, "Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is a means to an end."

Exactly, like all wannabe autocrats, Trump is only concerned with his self glorification and what enriches himself. Therefore, any dissent is not tolerated.

Here is ABC's response to the Hollywood Reporter, “ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others,” an ABC News spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter. “The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation.”

Moran was being objective when he explained their hate. He was even kind to these vicious haters. Enter AI robot press secretary to threaten ABC.

ABC already paid Trump $16 million dollars over a frivolous lawsuit by the demented one. This has set a bad example. Trump is also using the FCC as a hammer to threaten these media conglomerates to shut the fuck up or else.

So far, it's working.

I congratulate for Terry Moran for not bowing down to the pressure of Trump and his minions.

UPDATE: Stephen Miller whined on Xitter, exercising his First Amendment right to smear Terry Moran.

screenshot_2025-06-08_at_1.56.17_pm
Stephen Miller's smear of Terry Moran

"The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America. For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask," wrote the fascist aide to Donald Trump.

