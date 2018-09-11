Bob Woodward Tells Colbert His Greatest Fear Is Knowing Trump Can't Tell The Truth

Bob Woodward told Stephen Colbert last night his biggest fear is "not knowing what's going on" with Trump after his former lawyer John Dowd said Donald was incapable of telling the truth and acts like a disabled person.

Woodward's book called "Fear: Trump in the White House," is causing quite a stir within the Trump administration and throughout the country.

Stephen began by asking Bob what he feared most.

"What fills you with fear?"

Woodward said, “Not knowing, and that's what we've got to do. We need to know what’s going on.”

Colbert said the hallmark of this book is that Trump may not remember what he says day-to-day.

Bob Woodward then describes a session Trump had with his former attorney John Dowd while preparing for being interviewed by the special counsel.

Woodward said, "Trump goes ballistic, makes things up, starts screaming. Dowd thought if he'd been Mueller, he would have been fired right on the spot.”

He continued, ‘You can’t testify. You, you are disabled. I mean, imagine the lawyer, your lawyer, telling you you’re disabled. ‘And you can’t testify because you can’t tell the truth. You just make things up!’”

Colbert then read from the book, Dowd knew he could not bring himself to say to the president, you're a f***ing liar."

That sums up the Trump presidency, his administration, his TV surrogates and all those enabling him.