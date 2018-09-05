Stephen Colbert Describes The 'Crazy Rich Caucasians' In White House

Stephen Colbert's back from vacation- with a new white beard.

“Evidently talking about Donald Trump for two years has made my mouth old,” he said.

He had a lot of fun with the new Bob Woodward book, "Fear" -- "a book named after the emotion Trump feels when he sees a book," he said.

Colbert mentioned the "historically crazy stuff” that happened over the break.

“We were prepared to talk about all of it, but it seems like an explosive book about the Trump White House comes out every few minutes. We had Omarosa’s 'Unhinged,' we had 'Fire and Fury,' and the novel 'Crazy Rich Caucasians,' ” Colbert said.

Woodward's book quotes chief of staff John Kelly as saying, “I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”