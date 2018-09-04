Bob Woodward's Trump Book: 'CrazyTown' In The White House

The former Watergate journalist Bob Woodward has written another explosive book on a presidency, and Donald Trump may try to have him arrested for exposing the fear that resides in his administration's White House.

In his new book that's already #1 on Amazon, "Fear: Trump in the White House," administration sources and insiders dish:

John Dowd was convinced that President Trump would commit perjury if he talked to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. So, on Jan. 27, the president’s then-personal attorney staged a practice session to try to make his point. Dowd peppered Trump with questions about the Russia investigation, provoking stumbles, contradictions and lies until the president eventually lost his cool. “This thing’s a goddamn hoax,” Trump erupted at the start of a 30-minute rant that finished with him saying, “I don’t really want to testify.”

Woodward, who has written books on many presidencies including Nixon, Clinton, Bush, and Obama - so it was just a matter of time for his latest endeavor to be published.

The Washington Post writes, "Woodward describes “an administrative coup d’etat” and a “nervous breakdown” of the executive branch, with senior aides conspiring to pluck official papers from the president’s desk so he couldn’t see or sign them."

Watching Trump's behavior on our television screens and in his tweets confirms Woodward's reports.

I tweeted this out as soon as I heard about his new book.

How long before @realDonaldTrump tries to arrest @realBobWoodward for writing his new book, "“Fear: Trump in the White House,” — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) September 4, 2018

On John Kelly, "In one small group meeting, Kelly said of Trump: “He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”



On Gen. Mattis, Trump " had the understanding of — ‘a fifth- or sixth-grader.’ ”

You can bet a Trump-Twitter rage storm is brewing.

Only today, Trump threatened to have NBC's license pulled because everyone is fake news that doesn't bow down to him.

NBC FAKE NEWS, which is under intense scrutiny over their killing the Harvey Weinstein story, is now fumbling around making excuses for their probably highly unethical conduct. I have long criticized NBC and their journalistic standards-worse than even CNN. Look at their license?

The article describes Trump lashing out at his entire cabinet, his crazy North Korean moves and wanting to assassinate Assad, among other things.

Trump surrogates will be out in droves beating back Woodward's latest.

Karoli adds: If Kelly and Mattis had such serious issues with Trump, why didn't they do something?