Readers React To Bob Woodward's Trump Book
Reactions to "Pain," Bob Woodward's book on Trump:
For anyone who still thinks John Kelly is a moderating influence, I just got to the part of the Bob Woodward book where Kelly almost quits because he thinks Trump is TOO SOFT on immigrant children.
Disgraceful.
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 15, 2018
Biggest takeaway from Woodward book so far: Trump’s complete reluctance to change views in the face of being irrefutably wring. Like Cohn explaining economy is no longer mostly factories & smoke stacks. Trump responds “I don’t care. That’s what I think it is.”
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 15, 2018
West Virginia library: We won't carry new Woodward book https://t.co/EKxSBKr5Rg pic.twitter.com/41gStaE70K
— The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2018
Woodward book, chapter 29. Trump stews that being forced to denounce racism after Charlottesville is biggest mistake of his presidency and makes him look weak.
As opposed to being in league with violent white supremacists?
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 15, 2018
Woodward: No Evidence Of Trump-Russia Collusion, I Searched For Two Years https://t.co/XiJ0jrN63T
— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 15, 2018
In light of Manafort’s plea, this Bannon-Manafort conversation recounted by @realBobWoodward in Fear is 👀 pic.twitter.com/SCWpNsYTXv
— Andy Wright (@AndyMcCanse) September 15, 2018
Woodward’s book shows that Lindsey Graham’s foreign policy instincts are as dangerous as Trump’s: https://t.co/rxCbbZbsYd pic.twitter.com/Pi7rrulXXm
— Slate (@Slate) September 15, 2018
In Woodward book, Porter just explained to Trump there are legal guidelines which forced Sessions to recuse himself.
Trump fumes that “Sessions is the Attorney General.” He should be able to just declare what’s legal!
Oy veysmir.
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 15, 2018
Reading the @realBobWoodward book, its fascinating to see that his advisers often explained facts on trade and economics that we outlined in our fact checks and yet he just insisted “this is wrong.” Happens over and over again. So he kept saying it and earned Pinocchios.
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 15, 2018
Other Woodward revelation: Trump is completely OBSESSED with notion that we’re getting ripped off by strategic alliance with South Korea.
Completely unable to get that it provides near-instantaneous warning of nuclear attack.↓ Story continues below ↓
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 15, 2018
The Bob Woodward portrayal of President @realDonaldTrump is complete fiction. Watch & share my interview from @LouDobbs Tonight on @FoxBusiness. https://t.co/IeAT66Gr7m
— Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) September 15, 2018
The palace-intrigue stuff in @realBobWoodward’s “FEAR” is, of course, riveting ... but granular details like this that simply provide a deeper understanding of certain present-day issues are equally fascinating. pic.twitter.com/ktwESYrjes
— Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) September 14, 2018
See how much fun that was?
I didn’t cuss or go rage Spicy
I just laid down facts upon facts.
The military found mass graves in Puerto Rico & the emails prove it.@realDonaldTrump is mentally unfit. He traffics in conspiracy theories and uses twitter to...how did Woodward put it🔻 pic.twitter.com/Gs1pLWTR0K
— SpicyFiles (@SpicyFiles) September 13, 2018
