'Why Didn't You Tell Me?': Trump Upset He Wasn't Interviewed For Woodward's Book

The narcissist-in-chief is a bit upset about the forthcoming book by Bob Woodward about the sinking ship of state otherwise known as the Trump presidency.

He appears to be annoyed that he wasn't contacted for an interview before the book was written, but I'm not sure it would have made a difference. Just look at this argle-bargle from him during the phone call, from the full transcript:

It’s really too bad, because nobody told me about it, and I would’ve loved to have spoken to you. You know I’m very open to you. I think you’ve always been fair. We’ll see what happens. But all I can say is the country is doing very well. We’re doing better economically just about than at any time. We’re doing better on unemployment maybe than ever. You know, I mean, if you look at the unemployment numbers, you’ve heard me say it. And we’re doing better on unemployment than just about ever. We’re having a lot of — a lot of companies are moving back into our country, which would’ve been unheard of two years ago. If the other administration or representatives of it had kept going, had kept — you know, if the other group had won, I will tell you, that you would have, I think you’d have a GDP of less than zero. I think we would’ve been going in the wrong direction. Because regulations are such a big part of what we’ve done, Bob.

Priorities! Dow over Democracy!

While this particular piece isn't in the clip above, you get the sense from the transcript that interviewing Trump would have just been a puffed-up exercise in lying liars and the lies that sustain him. Like this:

I mean, you do know I’m doing a great job for the country. You do know that NATO now is going to pay billions and billions of dollars more, as an example, than anybody thought possible, that other presidents were unable to get more? And it was heading downward. You do know all of the things I’ve done and things that I’m doing? I’m in the process of making some of the greatest trade deals ever to be made. You do understand that stuff? I mean, I hope.

So yeah, it's a good thing, that Woodward didn't interview Trump, or he'd have to chase all the fact-checks that go along with a 5-minute conversation with him. This way he just had to listen to him whine and accept the inevitable.

"Well, I assume that means it’s going to be a negative book," he told Woodward. "But you know, I’m some — I’m sort of 50 percent used to that."

"That’s all right. Some are good and some are bad. Sounds like this is going to be a bad one."

If by "a bad one" he means "a true one," then yes. It will be.