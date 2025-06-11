ABC News Fires Terry Moran For Accurately Describing Stephen Miller

ABC News gave senior national correspondent Terry Moran the boot yesterday for telling the "wrong" kind of truth --namely, an X post that labeled Reichsführer-SS Stephen Miller as a “world-class hater.” Via the Daily Beast:

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post—which was a clear violation of ABC News policies—we have made the decision to not renew,” an ABC News spokesperson said on Tuesday. “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”

Moran was suspended on Sunday after he posted a since-deleted lengthy analysis at midnight the previous night. It described Miller as “a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred.” The post said Trump’s hatred “was only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

The post was widely condemned by Trump officials, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt called it “unhinged and unacceptable.”