ABC News Fires Terry Moran For Accurately Describing Stephen Miller

Oddly enough, no one was ever fired for repeating the fake dementia scandal about Joe Biden.
By Susie MadrakJune 11, 2025

ABC News gave senior national correspondent Terry Moran the boot yesterday for telling the "wrong" kind of truth --namely, an X post that labeled Reichsführer-SS Stephen Miller as a “world-class hater.” Via the Daily Beast:

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post—which was a clear violation of ABC News policies—we have made the decision to not renew,” an ABC News spokesperson said on Tuesday. “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”

Moran was suspended on Sunday after he posted a since-deleted lengthy analysis at midnight the previous night. It described Miller as “a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred.” The post said Trump’s hatred “was only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

The post was widely condemned by Trump officials, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt called it “unhinged and unacceptable.”

ABC News has brought itself to our attention as yet another lily-livered megacorp who bends the knee to der Führer Drumpf.

The thing about ABC firing Terry Moran for expressing a political opinion is

He called Stephen Miller a man fueled by hatred

That’s not a fucken opinion that’s like saying water is wet

Its a fact

Terry Moran was fired for accurately describing reality

hammancheez (@hammancheez.bsky.social) 2025-06-10T23:23:09.901Z

https://bsky.app/profile/leupp.bsky.social/post/3lrbzjsybrk2n

Terry Moran, if you’re reading this: the door is open.

MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-06-10T22:23:38.840Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon