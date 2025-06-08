Kash Patel Taken To The Woodshed For 'If You Hit A Cop, You're Going To Jail'

Donald J. Trump is like an arsonist. He lights the country on fire, then hides in a bunker until he is safe, then comes out of hiding to blame the people who were burned. Donald did this with the George Floyd protests as he hid from the American people.

Donald also pardoned violent Jan. 6th rioters, who beat law enforcement officers with flag poles, and dared to enter the Capitol while waving a Confederate flag, even though Trump supporters injured more than 140 officers during the insurrection.

And now there are the L.A. protests against ICE. National Guard deployment requires state approval unless the Insurrection Act is invoked, which Trump has not done, but he went there anyway. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth threatened on Xitter to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its citizens.

FBI Director Kash Patel was taken to the woodshed on Xitter for telling protesters, "If you hit a cop, you're going to jail."

so why did your boss pardon all those people who hit cops on Jan 6? https://t.co/pjCauStyvW — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 8, 2025

Unless of course you hit the cop while trying to overthrow an election for Donald Trump.



In that case; you get a full pardon https://t.co/vMBYSHlxNq — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) June 8, 2025

What if you hit a Capitol Police cop on behalf of your boy Trump? https://t.co/Cgwrib3gD2 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 8, 2025

unless you're doing it for Trump https://t.co/DnlzanVDNi — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 8, 2025

This seems important:

Even the LAPD is saying the protests are peaceful and managed (I.e. it is not an uncontrolled insurrection requiring the National Guard)



Do you know how fucking out of line you have to be, to be so authoritarian that the LAPD is siding with the protestors?! pic.twitter.com/RZ4GP3rJ9G — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) June 8, 2025

Trump took to Truth Social to say, "From now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why???" even though, ironically, ICE agents have been wearing masks.

And all of this chaos is happening because Elon called Trump a pedo, and to distract us from the big, hideous bill that even some Republicans who voted for it are now objecting to. If you ask Vice-President J.D. Vance, Trump is not impulsive or short-tempered, even though we can read his insane Truth Social posts.

Is Trump working his way to imposing martial law? Signs point to yes.