Kash Patel Taken To The Woodshed For 'If You Hit A Cop, You're Going To Jail'

Hey, Kash, we remember Jan. 6th.
Credit: Blink O’fanaye / Flickr/Originally under CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardJune 8, 2025

Donald J. Trump is like an arsonist. He lights the country on fire, then hides in a bunker until he is safe, then comes out of hiding to blame the people who were burned. Donald did this with the George Floyd protests as he hid from the American people.

Donald also pardoned violent Jan. 6th rioters, who beat law enforcement officers with flag poles, and dared to enter the Capitol while waving a Confederate flag, even though Trump supporters injured more than 140 officers during the insurrection.

And now there are the L.A. protests against ICE. National Guard deployment requires state approval unless the Insurrection Act is invoked, which Trump has not done, but he went there anyway. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth threatened on Xitter to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its citizens.

FBI Director Kash Patel was taken to the woodshed on Xitter for telling protesters, "If you hit a cop, you're going to jail."

This seems important:

Trump took to Truth Social to say, "From now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why???" even though, ironically, ICE agents have been wearing masks.

And all of this chaos is happening because Elon called Trump a pedo, and to distract us from the big, hideous bill that even some Republicans who voted for it are now objecting to. If you ask Vice-President J.D. Vance, Trump is not impulsive or short-tempered, even though we can read his insane Truth Social posts.

Is Trump working his way to imposing martial law? Signs point to yes.

