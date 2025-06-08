Fox Spins New Lie: Trump-Musk Dust-Up Proves Donald Can't Be Bought

The propagandists on Fox & Friends Weekend with the most ridiculous takeaway yet on the Trump-Musk fallout.

We had Hannity complaining that the rest of the media was reporting on the fallout at all, which Fox was desperate to ignore until it became apparent that was going to be impossible.

Now we've got them doing their best to downplay it, and here's the latest spin from Charlie Hurt, Lisa Boothe and Brian Brenberg this Saturday:

BRENBERG: So let's, should we talk about what are they calling it the big beautiful breakup, the big beautiful beef?

HURT: Yeah, I like the big beautiful beef.

BRENBERG: My kids always say I've got a beef with you, right? That's their line to me.

HURT: Rappers are always beefing.

BRENBERG: Is that what they do? Is that what they say as well?

So you've got this, you've got this breakup, this beef, call it what you want. The press was asking President Trump about it on Air Force One yesterday. Here's what he had to say.

(Cut to Trump saying he's not really thinking about Musk because he's too busy with other things.)

Okay, so we're clearly at the phase where some parts of the press just want to try to make this worse and worse, and so they throw every, you know, the key and, and the Tesla, are you gonna give that back.

I kind of believe the president when he says, I got a few things on my plate, you know, like I, we got China, we got Russia, and we've got an economy, and we've got a bill and, is he thinking about it?

I don't know, but he's got to think about a lot of other things. Maybe he's telling the truth, Lisa. Maybe he's not thinking about it every minute of every day like the press is right now.

BOOTHE: This makes me sad. I liked the times when we were all happy and together and we had good times and we were gifting Teslas. I liked the good times. I don't like this.

Well, one, I respect Trump in the sense that he cannot be bought, right? I mean, even look at the Qatar, you know, the airplane and everyone was saying, oh well that means they're going to own him and yada yada.

No, this guy cannot be bought, right?

Look at Elon Musk who invested so much money, helped him win the election, and Donald Trump is still like, I'm my own man. I'm beholden not to you but to the American people.

That being said, we need people like Elon to want to get involved in politics, to want to change the trajectory of this country, people with deep pockets, but also just people from outside the system.

And so I do think that this might discourage them and also it would be great to have this money heading into the midterm elections when we want to keep the House and we want to keep the Senate.

So I hope that they can, you know, however guys do it, you know, girls, it's a different process, but I just hope they can be friends, be nice. Charlie can have nice drink again?

HURT: And I think you're right. I do think that the biggest lesson out of this is the fact that Donald Trump cannot be bought.

But their, you know, and when their interests aligned during the campaign, it aligned for the best of reasons because Elon Musk saw the country going in a direction that he thought was going to be beyond repair, and I think that they, you know, and obviously they're big personalities, they're titanic figures on social media.

They both are masters of their domains when it comes to like using social media to get what you want, and I'm hopeful that actually their interests will align again and they will get back to some, at least some sort of detente.