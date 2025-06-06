Hannity Whines! The Media 'Elated' Over Musk Trump Fallout

Fox News host Sean Hannity was, like most of the MAGA cult, very somber over the rift between Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Hannity made sure to rope in the "media mob" and tried to blame them for reporting on the high-profile split, while reporting on the high-profile split.

Make no mistake, Hannity is 100% "the media." Just because he records his show from his basement in Florida like a podcaster, don't forget his multi-million-dollar salary and day-to-day influence in the Trump White House.

HANNITY: When I interviewed them together, the first thing I said to them and talked about and asked them, you know, you do know that the media mob, the legacy media mob, desperately wants to tear you guys apart and for you two to fight and to get a divorce. And now the media mob is predictably, they're predictably elated.

Hannity then spent a lot of time defending Trump against Musk's Epstein Files claim.

And it got personal. Elon Musk claiming, quote, Trump is in the Epstein files. That's the real reason they have not been made public. Well, it's been well known that Donald Trump said that Elon was angry over Trump's decision to end the electric vehicle mandate. And on the Epstein issue, wasn't it Donald Trump, he booted Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago nearly 20 years ago because he was one of the first people to realize just how horrible Epstein really was. And by all accounts, he was kicked out because of his treatment of young women.

Poor, pouty Sean.

No one knows for sure if that's true. But Sean is right to work on tamping down the Epstein thing. That more than anything else is going to diminish Trump among his base.

Why hasn't Trump sued Elon for defamation yet? Isn't that his thing?