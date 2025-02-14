Russia Wants Elon To Hand Over The Names Of Dissidents Funded By USAID

Congress has not confirmed unelected dipshit billionaire Elon Musk for any government leadership role, and yet, he's playing the part of President. Unsurprisingly, Russia has lavished praise on Musk as he tears away at the very fiber of our democracy. The Russians say that since Elon has recognized USAID "as an enemy," they want him to hand over a list of dissidents funded by the organization abroad so they can "publicly confess and repent on Red Square." And then, I assume, they'll fall out of an open window somewhere in Moscow shortly after the spectacle.

The Times reports:

Moscow has appealed to the US to identify exiled Russian opposition figures who received funding from America’s international aid agency, which Elon Musk described as a “criminal organisation”.

President Trump’s move to freeze international assistance for 90 days and suspend the work of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has devastated funding for Russian opposition media and human rights groups.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Duma, Russia’s parliament, said on Tuesday: “If they recognised the [USAid] organisation as an enemy, let them give us the lists. Congress will send us the lists — we will give them to the FSB [Russian security service].”

Musk, who has been tasked by Trump with slashing billions from public spending, has alleged that USAid was illegally funnelling money to far-left organisations. He did not provide evidence. Trump said USAid was “run by radical lunatics”.

Volodin said that exiled Russian opposition figures would be left “hungry and cold” after US funding was cut off. “Those who received money from abroad, now let them publicly confess and repent on Red Square,” he told MPs.

Up to 90 opposition-linked organisations have already lost their funding, according to The Moscow Times, an independent website that has been banned in Russia.